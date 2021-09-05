Homrich & Berg Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

