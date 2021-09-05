Homrich & Berg Has $4.53 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.40. The company had a trading volume of 581,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,107. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $255.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

