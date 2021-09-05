Homrich & Berg Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 138.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.92. 252,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

