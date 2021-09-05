Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1,079.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $158.01. 2,691,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,283. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

