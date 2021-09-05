Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. 4,621,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.