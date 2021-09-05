Homrich & Berg Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,395. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.38 and its 200-day moving average is $385.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

