Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,081,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

