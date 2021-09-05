Homrich & Berg Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.67. 2,515,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

