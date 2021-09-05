Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,771 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.