Homrich & Berg Purchases 9,739 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 59.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 42.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,291,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 99,257 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Oracle stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. 8,457,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

