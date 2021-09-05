Homrich & Berg Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.75 and a 200-day moving average of $420.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

