Homrich & Berg Sells 1,377 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.87. 440,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,328. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $110.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

