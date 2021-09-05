Homrich & Berg Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 1,404,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,930. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

