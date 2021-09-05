Homrich & Berg Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.1% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $45,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

