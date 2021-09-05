Honest (HNST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43,373.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $43,373.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00156223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00236052 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.99 or 0.07890910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,203.28 or 0.99861437 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.76 or 0.00988127 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.