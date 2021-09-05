Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,826. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day moving average is $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

