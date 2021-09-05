Horizen Trading 21.5% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $59.91 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $109.05 or 0.00211146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00334476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00160484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,487,956 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

