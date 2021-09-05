HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
HOCPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.
Shares of HOYA stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. HOYA has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.38.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.