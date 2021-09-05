HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

HOCPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00. HOYA has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.38.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that HOYA will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

