HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.
Shares of HUBS opened at $704.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $715.29.
In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $704.09 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $260.79 and a 12-month high of $715.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 131.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.