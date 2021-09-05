HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS opened at $704.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $715.29.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

