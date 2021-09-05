Hudock Inc. Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

MTB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 660,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,532. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.