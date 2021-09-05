Hudock Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

