Humaniq (HMQ) Price Up 107.5% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $66,820.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 107.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00064266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.02 or 0.00836150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00047771 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

