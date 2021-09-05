Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.98 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $87.98 million and $67.39 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00121540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00800383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.