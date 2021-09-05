Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Achieves $95.19 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $95.19 million and approximately $80.35 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.00837386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 585,194,737 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

