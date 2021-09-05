HUNT (HUNT) Hits Market Cap of $91.95 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $91.95 million and approximately $2.07 billion worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 127.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00126544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.54 or 0.00822284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047435 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

