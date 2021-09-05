Huobi BTC Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $7.48 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $50,358.02 or 1.00320287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00157104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.57 or 0.00208321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.48 or 0.07905777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.72 or 1.00255953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00986833 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

