Huobi Token (HT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $216.47 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $216.47 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $15.93 or 0.00030875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00125253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00818866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

