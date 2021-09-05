HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $459.02 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $459.02 million and $258.33 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00121324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.51 or 0.00799592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046947 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 459,136,762 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

