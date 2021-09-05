Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits Market Cap of $236,647.78

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $236,647.78 and $10,627.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00066977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00153338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00230511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.06 or 0.07869163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,609.12 or 0.99735986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00982511 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

