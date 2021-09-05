HyperCash (HC) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.00 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 6% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $41.00 million and $3.33 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,440.89 or 1.00284367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.26 or 0.01016471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00511450 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00345218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00075533 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005690 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

