HyperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $466,027.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.48 million and $466,027.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00123099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00805254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,735,059 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

