Hyperion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140,774.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Hyperion has a market cap of $366,967.44 and $140,774.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00121375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.00805030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047435 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

