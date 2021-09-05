IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after acquiring an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after acquiring an additional 94,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

