Ï„Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.56 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $11,485.42 or 0.22271032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.56 million and $10,607.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00164824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.00222783 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,899.31 or 0.07561028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,754.86 or 1.00356312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.19 or 0.00966027 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

