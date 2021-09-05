Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Reaches $11,219.12 on Top Exchanges

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $4,241.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $11,219.12 or 0.22364890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00160955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00199310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.69 or 0.07819729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.68 or 0.99989406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.00984706 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

