iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co trimmed its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,528,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,218 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 774,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 201,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.99 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.