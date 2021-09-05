iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co trimmed its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,528,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,218 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 774,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 277,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 201,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.99 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

