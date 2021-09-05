ichi.farm Hits One Day Trading Volume of $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00066746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00153092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00229971 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.98 or 0.07876545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,841.48 or 1.00365197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00982407 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

