ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.68 on Top Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00009328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00161292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00196273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.82 or 0.07816172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.69 or 0.99988293 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.81 or 0.00983918 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,451,520 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

