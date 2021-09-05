Ideaology Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Ideaology has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $409,406.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00121458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00802418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,131 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.