Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 9th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 5.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned 0.70% of Illumina worth $484,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $466.98. The stock had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

