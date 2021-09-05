Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 202,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $53.12. 21,313,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,711,696. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.