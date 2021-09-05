Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 14,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $307.43. The stock had a trading volume of 786,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.89 and a 200 day moving average of $275.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

