Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 11,008,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,328,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

