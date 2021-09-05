Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $937.28. The company had a trading volume of 418,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,543. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $899.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $835.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

