Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $21.48 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,693. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $302.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

