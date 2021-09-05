Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $48.87 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $225.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,534,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.