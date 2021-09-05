Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE:PPG traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

