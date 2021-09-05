Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 20,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $67,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $733.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $685.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.10. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,232,477. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

