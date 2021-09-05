Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

