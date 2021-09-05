Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 1,948,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,874. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

